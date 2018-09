SHERIDAN — Cowboy States Reining Horse Association officials have organized a fun day in Sheridan for Saturday at the Sheridan College AgriPark.

The day begins at 9 a.m. and will include ranch riding classes, reining classes and more. Entry forms and the schedule can be found at www.cowboystatereiners.com.

The Sheridan College AgriPark is located at 1 Chris LeDoux Way.