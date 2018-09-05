FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

The Hub to host Hemingway scholar

SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will host Hemingway scholar Robert Elder from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.

A writer and journalist, Elder’s work has appeared in The New York Times, MSNBC.com, The Los Angeles Times, The Boston Globe, Salon.com, The Oregonian and many other publications. He worked as a reporter at the Chicago Tribune for more than a decade and has published six books, including “Hidden Hemingway.”

Thinking of Ernest Hemingway often brings to mind his travels around the world, documenting war and engaging in thrilling adventures. However, fully understanding this outsized international author means returning to his place of birth. “Hidden Hemingway” presents highlights from the extraordinary collection of the Ernest Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park.

The event featuring Elder is free and open to the public.

The Hub on Smith is located at 211 Smith St.

 

