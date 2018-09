SHERIDAN — The annual Flying Cowboys fly-in will take place Friday through Sunday beginning at 8:30 a.m. each day.

Pilots from five states with 200 remote-powered planes will be on display and fly from dawn to dusk. Planes will include small electric flyers up to giants with 10-foot wingspans powered by gasoline engines.

Admission to the event is free and will take place at 90 Keystone Road.

For more information, call (307) 763-1467.