SHERIDAN — Born in a Barn creative sale will open Friday on U.S. Highway 14.

The event, set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, is a haven for creators and appreciators of the unique and vintage. All are welcome to explore what 75 hand-picked vendors have to offer. The event will also include live music and food vendors.

There is a $5 gate fee per day.

Born in a Barn is located at 415 U.S. Highway 14.