PRBRC organizes harvest celebration

BIG HORN — All are invited to celebrate local foods at the 13th annual Harvest Celebration & Potluck at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Big Horn Woman’s Club.

A homegrown dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. featuring locally sourced beef and lamb burgers, side dishes, salads and desserts. No Name Bar will provide a cash bar on site and serve Luminous Brewhouse beers. The Pies by Guys Auction will begin at 7 p.m. and live music will be provided by Mark Paninos and Friends. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish, salad or dessert to share. The cost for dinner is a $15 donation per plate for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger.

Winners of the Harvest Celebration Raffle will also be drawn that evening. Raffle items include 20 pounds of bison burger donated by the Durham Ranch, a $250 equipment rental from Heartland Kubota and a local foods basket including a $100 gift certificate from the Sheridan Meat Market as well as a selection of locally produced foods. Raffle tickets are $5 each or six for $25. All proceeds will benefit the Powder River Basin Resource Council.

For more information and to purchase raffle tickets, contact Powder River at (307) 672-5809 or www.powderriverbasin.org. The Big Horn Woman’s Club is located at 314 S. Second St. in Big Horn.

