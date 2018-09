SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue will host an “Honoring Fallen Heroes Blood Drive” from 1-6 p.m. Friday.

Lunch will be sponsored by Domino’s.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-365-4450 or see www.bloodhero.com. Use sponsor code “heroessheridan” when making the appointment.

The blood drive will take place in the fire station’s north bay. The station is located at 151 S. Scott St.