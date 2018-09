SHERIDAN — The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College will host an exhibit on “Hemingway and the Comics” in the Neltje Gallery Sept. 6-16.

An opening reception will take place Sept. 7 from 4-6 p.m. and will be followed by a special presentation by Hemingway scholar Robert Elder at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, see whitneyarts.org.

The Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.