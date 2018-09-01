Friday discussion to focus on ‘Black 14’

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Museum, Whitney Center for the Arts and The Wyoming Humanities Council will welcome John Griffin to speak Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts. Griffin is a former member of the Wyoming Cowboy football team and a member of the Black 14.

The incident that came to be known as “The Black 14” began Oct. 17, 1969, when 14 African-American players were dismissed from the University of Wyoming football team by then coach Lloyd Eaton. These players wanted to wear black armbands during the game with Brigham Young University the next day to protest a policy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which prohibited African Americans from serving in the priesthood.

In Griffin’s words, “I was 21 years old on that fateful day. I was a kid who was transformed into a man,” as a result of this experience. Griffin will share his experiences during the event.

This presentation is made possible by the Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum, the Whitney Center for the Arts and the Wyoming Humanities Council. The program is free and open to the public.

For additional information, contact the Sheridan County Historical Society & Museum at (307) 675-1150.

The Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.