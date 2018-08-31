How does TVW’s audition stack up?

University of Wyoming football fans got their first glance at quarterback Tyler Vander Waal Saturday in the Pokes’ 29-7 win over New Mexico State. Offensive coordinator Brent Vigen kept the play calling vanilla — leaning on the running game and an assortment of screen passes — most likely in an effort to make the redshirt freshman signal caller as comfortable as possible.

Vigen may also have kept the schemes simple and mundane so as to not tip his hand against Washington State — Saturday’s opponent.

Whatever the reason, Cowboys’ fans got a peek, and not much more, of Vander Waal. He finished 13-for-22 for 137 yards with a 70.7 quarterback rating.

So how did Vander Waal’s performance compare to other UW quarterbacks’ debuts of recent memory? In the last 10 years, Wyoming has seen six different quarterbacks open the season — two that started as freshman.

Austyn Carta-Samuels began the 2009 season as the signal caller. Under then-head coach Dave Christensen’s direction, Carta-Samuels went 8-for-17 for 101 yards in the season opener, logging a quarterback rating of 31.1. Carta-Samuels would end up leading the Pokes to a New Mexico Bowl victory that year, start as sophomore and then transfer to Vanderbilt.

Wyoming transitioned to another freshman, Brett Smith, in 2011. In his first start in the brown and gold, Smith went 27-for-41 with three touchdowns and one interception — a 41.7 QB rating. Smith’s first collegiate pass that night against Weber State was intercepted. The Salem, Oregon, native went on to enjoy a decorated three-year career in Laramie, left for the NFL Draft after his junior season and never found his footing professionally.

In 2014 and ‘15, Wyoming turned to a couple of seniors — Colby Kirkegaard in 2014 and Cameron Coffman in 2015. In Kirkegaard’s first start — also head coach Craig Bohl’s first game as the head man — he went 13-for-21 for 92 yards with an interception good enough for a 6.3 QB rating. Coffman finished the 2015 opener going 19-for-37 for 282 yards with two touchdowns (27.3 QB rating).

Josh Allen stood as the most recent Wyoming quarterback to start a season. His three-overtime, late-night win over Northern Illinois saw him complete 19 of 29 passes for 245 yards with two touchdowns (87.7 QB rating).

So even amid the very bland play calling, Vander Waal’s numbers stack up quite nicely against UW’s quarterbacks of the last decade. The freshman didn’t turn the ball over, showed good mobility and a decent arm in a stress-free victory.

If all goes well, Vander Waal has an opportunity to be UW’s first four-year starter in more than two decades.

Wyoming’s quarterback will likely get tested Saturday against the Cougars with a playbook that’s opened up quite a bit more than it was against the Aggies.

The Pokes haven’t beaten a Power Five team since 2008 and have lost their last three games inside War Memorial Stadium against Power Five opponents — their last win coming in 2007 over Virginia.

Can the Pokes, and their freshman quarterback, end that streak Saturday?