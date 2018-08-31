The Press tailgate party set for Wednesday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press is kicking off fall sports and the launch of its all-new “Football Capital” magazine with a tailgate party Sept. 5 from 6:30-8 p.m.

“Sheridan County is king of high school football in Wyoming,” explained Sheridan Press editor Mike Pruden. “So, in addition to our usual fall sports coverage, we decided to dedicate a magazine entirely to football. And how better to celebrate than with a good old-fashioned tailgate?”

At the party, sports fans will have the opportunity to meet athletes and coaches from the Sheridan Broncs, Big Horn Rams and Tongue River Eagles, then pick up free copies of the fall sports section and advance copies of the football magazine, which will not be available to the public until Sept. 7.

No tailgate is complete without food, so The Press staff will be grilling burgers and hotdogs, served alongside chips and water, courtesy of Ridley’s Family Market.

The party will be held in the newspaper’s parking lot, located at 144 E. Grinnell Plaza, and is free and open to the public.