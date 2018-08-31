FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block Gladstone Street, 5:52 a.m. 

• RMA assist, Scott Street and Brundage Street, 2:19 p.m. 

• RMA assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 8:23 p.m. 

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Wednesday 

• Medical, Highway 14 West, mile marker 56, 1:50 a.m. 

• Medical, 200 block Smith Street, 10:43 a.m. 

• Trauma, 700 block Monte Vista Street, 10:58 a.m. 

• Medical, 400 block North Sheridan Avenue, 1:29 p.m.

• Medical, 2200 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:10 p.m.

• Trauma, 700 block Monte Vista Street, 4:10 p.m. 

• Football standby, West 11th Street, 5:15 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 335, mile marker 7, 5:43 p.m.

• Trauma, 400 block West 11th Street, 6:58 p.m.

• Medical, 1000 block Burton Street, 9:44 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:31 p.m. 

Thursday 

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:22 a.m. 

• Medical, 1100 block Gladstone Street, 5:46 a.m. 

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:04 a.m. 

• Trauma, North Scott and West Brundage Street, 2:18 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 7 p.m. 

• Medical, 1800 block Bighorn Avenue, 7:56 p.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Avenue, 8:21 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:43 p.m. 

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 7:09 a.m. 

• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland Road, 8:26 a.m. 

• Abandoned vehicle, Dana Avenue, 8:48 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Yonkee Avenue, 8:58 a.m. 

• Abandoned vehicle, Exeter Avenue, 9:11 a.m. 

• Found property, Wetlands Drive, 9:13 a.m. 

• Assist agency, East Works Street, 9:30 a.m. 

• Illegal parking, North Scott Street, 9:58 a.m. 

• Welfare check, Bruce Mountain Drive, 11:00 a.m. 

• Traffic complaint, Demple Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Test, East 12th Street, 11:36 a.m. 

• Warrant service, East 13th Street, 11:53 a.m. 

• Suspicious circumstance, Fourth Avenue, 11:57 a.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 12:33 p.m.

• Animal found, Victoria Street, 1:15 p.m. 

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:46 p.m. 

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:06 p.m. 

• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 3:43 p.m. 

• Drugs/possession, East Sixth Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:05 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Sheridan area, 4:31 p.m.

• Welfare check, Laclede Street, 6:20 p.m. 

• Dog at large, Taylor Avenue, 6:48 p.m.

• Mental subject, Steffen Court, 7:18 p.m. 

• Custody dispute, North Jefferson Street, 7:43 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Fifth Street and Interstate 90, 8:39 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 8:45 p.m.

• Various use permit, Grinnell Plaza, 8:49 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Fifth Street, 9:17 p.m.

• Domestic, Highland Avenue, 11:02 p.m. 

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Fraud, Adkins Valley Lane, 2:53 p.m.

• Records only, Sheridan area, 5:46 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 6:25 p.m. 

• Welfare check, Omarr Avenue, 6:47 p.m.

• Drug activity, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 9:47 p.m. 

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Regina Ann Comer, 40, Sheridan, failure to pay warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Saul ANgulo, 26, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Brandi Nicole Watson, 29, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance (powder or crystal), circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Johnny Jay Johnson, 53, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance (plant form), circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Rebecca Lynn Buhl, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Epitacio Papi Torres, 27, Sheridan, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD 

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 69

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 4 

By |August 31st, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.