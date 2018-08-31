SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block Gladstone Street, 5:52 a.m.

• RMA assist, Scott Street and Brundage Street, 2:19 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 8:23 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, Highway 14 West, mile marker 56, 1:50 a.m.

• Medical, 200 block Smith Street, 10:43 a.m.

• Trauma, 700 block Monte Vista Street, 10:58 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Sheridan Avenue, 1:29 p.m.

• Medical, 2200 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:10 p.m.

• Trauma, 700 block Monte Vista Street, 4:10 p.m.

• Football standby, West 11th Street, 5:15 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 335, mile marker 7, 5:43 p.m.

• Trauma, 400 block West 11th Street, 6:58 p.m.

• Medical, 1000 block Burton Street, 9:44 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:31 p.m.

Thursday

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:22 a.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Gladstone Street, 5:46 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:04 a.m.

• Trauma, North Scott and West Brundage Street, 2:18 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 7 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Bighorn Avenue, 7:56 p.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Avenue, 8:21 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:43 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 7:09 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland Road, 8:26 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Dana Avenue, 8:48 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Yonkee Avenue, 8:58 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Exeter Avenue, 9:11 a.m.

• Found property, Wetlands Drive, 9:13 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Works Street, 9:30 a.m.

• Illegal parking, North Scott Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Welfare check, Bruce Mountain Drive, 11:00 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Demple Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Test, East 12th Street, 11:36 a.m.

• Warrant service, East 13th Street, 11:53 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Fourth Avenue, 11:57 a.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 12:33 p.m.

• Animal found, Victoria Street, 1:15 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:46 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:06 p.m.

• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, East Sixth Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:05 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Sheridan area, 4:31 p.m.

• Welfare check, Laclede Street, 6:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, Taylor Avenue, 6:48 p.m.

• Mental subject, Steffen Court, 7:18 p.m.

• Custody dispute, North Jefferson Street, 7:43 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Fifth Street and Interstate 90, 8:39 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 8:45 p.m.

• Various use permit, Grinnell Plaza, 8:49 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Fifth Street, 9:17 p.m.

• Domestic, Highland Avenue, 11:02 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Fraud, Adkins Valley Lane, 2:53 p.m.

• Records only, Sheridan area, 5:46 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 6:25 p.m.

• Welfare check, Omarr Avenue, 6:47 p.m.

• Drug activity, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 9:47 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Regina Ann Comer, 40, Sheridan, failure to pay warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Saul ANgulo, 26, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Brandi Nicole Watson, 29, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance (powder or crystal), circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Johnny Jay Johnson, 53, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance (plant form), circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Rebecca Lynn Buhl, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Epitacio Papi Torres, 27, Sheridan, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 69

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 4