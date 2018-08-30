Schock seeking seat in HD40

SHERIDAN — Former Clearmont Mayor Chris Schock has announced he has filed a petition with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office to be placed on the November general election ballot for House District 40, which covers Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County.

Schock served as mayor of Clearmont for four years, during which time he said he worked with state agencies on the replacement of streets and aging water lines and closing of the Clearmont landfill. He also noted his time spent testifying in front of state boards and committees to promote municipalities and schools in Sheridan and Johnson counties. He has also served on the Wyoming Association of Municipalities board.

In a press release, Schock said he retired honorably from the United States Air Force. Toward the end of his Air Force career, he said he was in charge of a aircraft maintenance shop and responsible for delivering military aircraft on time, on budget and mission capable.

He also supervised personnel and operated within a tight budget.

“Managing budgets in tight times is not easy but I have the experience working with all types of government budgets,” he said.

Schock said he attended Beckton school, graduated from Tongue River High School and has received degrees from Sheridan College and the University of Wyoming.

“The challenge in public leadership is to steer towards a better future, but make sure we hold on to everything we love about Wyoming,” Schock said of why he is running. “When I make a decision I ask two things. How will this affect the most vulnerable and will this be good for future generations?”