SPD: Reports of attempted abduction unfounded

SHERIDAN — Rumors of an alleged attempted abduction on social media were unfounded by local law enforcement.

Lt. Travis Koltiska with the Sheridan Police Department said absolutely no reports of an attempted abduction were reported to the department, and nothing was reported on 16th Street in Sheridan.

The only report documented by SPD in any way related to the information presented on Facebook was a report of a suspicious person Tuesday afternoon. Koltiska said SPD received a report of a white male in black clothes that approached four children playing outside. The children said the man threatened them and ran away. When officers followed up with the children, their stories kept changing and it was discovered they had watched a scary movie the night before.

There was no mention of attempted abduction in that report. The suspicious person report was unsubstantiated and a case was not made.