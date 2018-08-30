FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Carrel graduates from Southern Arkansas University

SHERIDAN — Isaac Wheeler Carrel graduated with a Master of Science degree from Southern Arkansas University at the summer commencement ceremonies held Aug. 3.

Carrel, from Sheridan, majored in kinesiology-coaching in the College of Education.

At the summer commencement, a total of 127 candidates from the School of Graduate Studies were honored and 47 undergraduate candidates were recognized from SAU’s four academic colleges.

Erica Woods, registered nurse at St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, Arkansas, provided the commencement address.

