SHERIDAN — The next Business Before Hours networking event organized by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will take place Sept. 5 from 7:30-9 a.m. at First Northern Bank of Wyoming.

The bank staff will be on site to visit with attendees and participate in the networking event. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (307) 672-2485.

First Northern Bank of Wyoming is located at 29 N. Gould St.