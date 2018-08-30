Three transported to hospital after rollover crash near Red Grade Road

BIG HORN — Three males were injured in a rollover crash on Highway 335 Wednesday evening.

The men, all in their 20s, were transported by Rocky Mountain Ambulance from a rollover crash at milepost 7.5 on Highway 335 near Red Grade Road and Big Horn. Two were flown from Sheridan Memorial Hospital to Billings, Montana, for further medical care.

The vehicle was headed off of Red Grade Road when excessive speeds on a tight turn caused the driver to lose control. The vehicle rolled twice into a field south of Highway 335. Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and Rocky Mountain Ambulance all responded to the crash, among other medical personnel. WHP investigating officer Jake Cheser is also pursuing the possibility of impairment. The report has not been filed and charges are pending per review of the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office.

The condition of the three men is unknown by law enforcement at this time.