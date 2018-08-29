Wyoming ACT scores slightly decrease, Sheridan County scores fluctuate

SHERIDAN — High school juniors in Wyoming performed slightly worse on the ACT test earlier this year compared to 2017. In Sheridan County, the three school districts had a variety of results.

The results — released last week by the Wyoming Department of Education — account for students who took the test as high school juniors in April 2018. Wyoming students had a 19.5 composite score average. The 2016-17 average was 19.7 and the 2015-16 average was 20.0.

The Wyoming average can’t be compared to most other states yet, because national ACT scores won’t be released until Oct. 17. In Sheridan County School District 2, students achieved an average composite score of 21.8, tied as the best in the state with Big Horn County School District 2. According to Sheridan County School District 3 superintendent Charles Auzqui, SCSD3 students also averaged 21.8. (The results weren’t publicly available because SCSD3 had less than 15 students take the test). Sheridan County School District 1 students averaged a composite score of 20.0. The 216 students who took the ACT at Sheridan High School scored a 22.1 composite average, second best in the school’s history after last year’s 22.8 average. That 22.1 average was third-highest of any school in the state and tops among 4A schools. At the John C. Schiffer Collaborative school, 16 students averaged a score of 18.8.

SCSD2 superintendent Craig Dougherty said the scores are encouraging going forward and a result of constant preparation.

“You can’t just go in one day and say, ‘We’re doing ACT’ and then have a curriculum that is low-standard,” Dougherty said. “You have to have a rigorous curriculum 175 days that those kids are in school. Otherwise you cannot see those types of results.”

Dougherty said SCSD2 teachers also give out indicator tests every few weeks to assess how kids are progressing.

“If you’re waiting until the ACT test to find out where your kids are, you’re going to be a cellar-dweller,” Dougherty said. “We should know where those kids are by the time they do take the ACT.”

In SCSD3, eight students averaged 21.8, bettering last year’s average of 18.2.

“It’s a celebration for us,” Auzqui said. “To be in a small school district and to be in one of the top five districts in the state demonstrates that what we’re doing with curriculum and assessment, what we’re trying to do in the classroom and the opportunities we’re providing kids is working to an extent.”

Auzqui said ACT prep begins freshman year and carries into sophomore year, with students taking pre-ACT exams — which help identify the standards that need to be taught — and learning how to take the timed, written test. SCSD3 also implements ACT lessons into regular classroom learning.

In SCSD1, this year’s average of 20.0 was slightly down from last year’s 21.2. Thirty-three Big Horn High School students averaged 21.2, while 31 Tongue River High School students scored an average of 18.6.

SCSD1 superintendent Pete Kilbride said students do some prep in their life skills classes but will work more in that area going forward.

“I don’t think it’s been as big a focus the last couple years, but we’re certainly going to get back to that,” Kilbride said.

SCSD1 has helped by giving teachers training opportunities through Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, which offers specific instructional strategies in all four ACT areas of English, mathematics, reading and science. Kilbride also said the district is considering offering an ACT test to interested sophomores.

Like the other school districts, SCSD1 must prepare students for the time constraints presented by the ACT, especially because the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress, given to students every year in grades 1-10, is untimed.

“You don’t have that luxury when you take the ACT,” Kilbride said. “Sometimes we do a disservice to them if we haven’t given them practice in taking timed tests.”

While results resembled last year’s ACT averages, educators will continue to tweak their methods and work with students on preparation for next year and future tests.