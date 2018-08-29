Jentel Presents to feature 6 artists

SHERIDAN — The next round of Jentel Presents will take place Sept. 4 at SAGE Community Arts. The monthly event, which is set for 5:30-7 p.m., allows community members to meet and interact with the artists participating in this month’s Jentel Artist Residency Program.

This month’s presenters include poet Kathleen Maris Paltrineri of Solon, Iowa; acrylic painter Johnny Defoe of Denver; poet Nick Norwood of Columbus, Georgia; painter Rachel Grobstein of Brooklyn, New York; printmaker Noah Gallo-Brown of South Lake Tahoe, Nevada; and painter Kathy Gore-Fuss of Olympia, Washington.

For more information on the artist residency program, see www.jentelarts.org. SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.