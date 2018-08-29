FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Jentel Presents to feature 6 artists

Home|News|Local News|Jentel Presents to feature 6 artists

SHERIDAN — The next round of Jentel Presents will take place Sept. 4 at SAGE Community Arts. The monthly event, which is set for 5:30-7 p.m., allows community members to meet and interact with the artists participating in this month’s Jentel Artist Residency Program.

This month’s presenters include poet Kathleen Maris Paltrineri of Solon, Iowa; acrylic painter Johnny Defoe of Denver; poet Nick Norwood of Columbus, Georgia; painter Rachel Grobstein of Brooklyn, New York; printmaker Noah Gallo-Brown of South Lake Tahoe, Nevada; and painter Kathy Gore-Fuss of Olympia, Washington.

For more information on the artist residency program, see www.jentelarts.org. SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.

By |August 29th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.