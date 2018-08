SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will display works of art created by Tom and Randy Warnke Sept. 1-28.

The men — a father and son duo — are woodcarvers and will have a variety of examples of their experience on display.

The exhibit will include wood turnings, wood carvings and various crystalized soap stone carvings.

For more information, contact the library at (307) 674-8585.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.