The Brinton to offer ‘Treading Lightly’ exhibit

SHERIDAN — The Brinton Museum will display Dianne Wyatt’s show “Treading Lightly” in the Northern Trust Gallery from Sept. 1-30.

An artist reception will take place Saturday from 3-5 p.m. with free admission to the event.

Wyatt began her study of art at Sheridan College and earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Wyoming. She has painted in the Sheridan area and most of Wyoming for the past 34 years. Before coming to Sheridan in 1974, she was a Spanish teacher in Denver, where she grew up.

Wyatt is a signature member of the Pastel Society of the West Coast and has shown her work in various places in the state including The Brinton, Sheridan College, Casper College, Ucross and the Wyoming State Museum in Cheyenne, where she has several pieces in the permanent collection.

For more information, see thebrintonmuseum.org.

The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.