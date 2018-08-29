Two arrested for aggravated assault and battery

SHERIDAN — Two men faced initial appearances in Sheridan County Circuit Court Tuesday for charges of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Shawn McAvoy

Shawn McAvoy faces potential consequences of 10 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines for allegedly hitting a victim over the head with a full glass bottle of liquor Aug. 24, causing serious head injuries that required the victim to go to the hospital.

According to information filed by the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office, Sheridan Police Department officers were dispatched to the Bramble Inn on North Main Street for a fight.

Witnesses informed the officers that McAvoy struck the victim with the liquor bottle and followed with punches. Officers observed large gashes on top of the victim’s head.

McAvoy said he was taking a fellow veteran a bottle of whiskey and the person attacked him, coming at him with a bottle. McAvoy said the person swung and he blocked it with his hand and it shattered and that is why he had cuts on his hand and there was a broken bottle.

The victim told officers he remembered getting hit with the bottle and punched multiple times by McAvoy, but he could not remember all of what happened and medical staff took him to get a CT scan.

A witness picked up a shovel to stop McAvoy for fear McAvoy would kill the victim, but said he was not able to touch McAvoy, who was in a “wild man rage,” and the witness said the victim had no chance.

The one charge of aggravated assault and battery is a felony offense and may be bound over to district court following a preliminary hearing to determine facts of the case are consistent with the charges.

Chuck Rodriguez

Chuck Rodriguez faces potential consequences of 10 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines for allegedly threatening to kill a person with a knife Aug. 25.

Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in Sheridan County at 3:55 a.m.

SPD officers had already secured the perimeter and were speaking with the victims when Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene.

One victim said Rodriguez cracked a door enough to get his hand through and swung a chef’s knife around, threatening to kill one of the victims.

The victim held the door closed while the other victim called the police. When Rodriguez heard the victim calling the police, he went to another room in the residence.

Rodriguez was taken into custody and the weapon was placed into evidence.

The one charge of aggravated assault and battery is a felony offense and may be bound over to district court following a preliminary hearing to determine facts of the case are consistent with the charges.