Primary elections saw record turnouts

SHERIDAN — Last week’s primary elections drew a record voter turnout, both locally and statewide.

A total of 8,882 ballots were cast in Sheridan County this year, 7,714 of which were for the Republican races and 980 of which were for Democratic races; the remaining 188 were only cast for nonpartisan races.

By comparison, 6,808 total ballots were cast in Sheridan County in 2016, 5,916 were cast in 2014, 5,466 were cast in 2012 and 6,965 were cast in 2010, which was the last gubernatorial primary election that did not feature an incumbent.

“It’s going up every year it seems like, both people running and people voting,” county election supervisor Brenda Kekich said.

Wyoming as a whole also had a record turnout for a primary election, with a total of 140,070 ballots cast this year, 117,638 of which were cast for Republicans, 19,454 for Democrats and 2,597 for nonpartisan races. The total number of ballots cast statewide was up from 114,137 in 2016.

Neither county clerk Eda Schunk Thompson nor Kekich said could put their finger on exactly why voting participation increased so significantly in the county, but both said, anecdotally, voters seemed more engaged this year.

“We heard people saying as they were coming in the office that they were interested in a particular race,” Thompson said. “Some people would come in and say they were really watching the (county) commissioners race, or the city council race; everyone had their own reasons.”

Thompson and Kekich also said there has been more education surrounding options like early voting, which may have helped get more people to the polls.

Absentee voting, commonly referred to as early voting because voters can cast votes before the election and do not need to provide an excuse for why they cannot vote on election day, also saw a significant increase this year. The county elections office sent out 2,236 absentee ballots, and 2,095 were returned by the time the polls closed; ballots that were not returned to the county elections office by 7 p.m. on election night were invalidated.

Early voting numbers had been trending up in past primary elections, but saw a much larger jump this year. In the 2014 primary elections, the county Elections Office sent 1,062 absentee ballots and 1,008 were returned. In 2016, the elections office sent 1,425 primary ballots and 1,333 were returned.

Potential new candidates

When the county conducted its canvas last Friday to verify the voting results, it also calculated write-in votes and determined that a new candidate for city council could be eligible for the ballot based on write-ins.

Because David Lee, who announced his resignation from the race before the primary election but was still on the ballot the day of the election, has officially withdrawn from the race, his spot on the ballot can be filled by a write-in candidate who received at least three votes. Travis Fack had the most write-ins, with four, and will be given the first opportunity to enter the race. If Fack declines, current city council member Alex Lee, who chose not to run for re-election, will be given the chance to run due to the three write-in votes he received.

Thompson and Kekich said Sheridan’s city council race was the only race in which candidates qualified for the general election based on write-in votes.

Thompson also said the Secretary of State’s office informed her that former Clearmont Mayor Chris Schock, who ran unsuccessfully for county commissioner in the Republican primary, has submitted a petition to run for the House District 40 seat in the state Legislature as an independent. If the Secretary of State verifies that the signatures on the petition are valid, Schock will be placed on the general election ballot in November.

Rep. Mike Madden, R-Buffalo, currently holds the HD40 seat but announced he will retire at the end of his current term. Richard Tass ran unopposed for the Republican nomination to the seat in last week’s primary election.

General elections will be held Nov. 6. Early voting for those elections is scheduled to begin Sept. 21.