Ostheimer takes home Miss Rodeo crown

SHERIDAN — Hannah Ostheimer had never competed in a beauty pageant or similar competition before last year. Now, she will spend the next 16 months representing the state as Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2019.

“Growing up, it wasn’t something that had really crossed my mind, but it’s something that I think is important and I like having the opportunity to share my state and rodeo knowledge and just what makes Wyoming special,” Ostheimer said.

The 21-year-old Ranchester resident claimed the crown Aug. 17 at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas after a four-day, nine-category competition.

In addition to the overall title, Ostheimer won the photogenic, speech, personality, appearance and horsemanship categories.

As the winners of the individual categories were announced, Ostheimer knew she had a strong chance of winning the overall prize. However, when she finally heard her name called, Ostheimer didn’t know what to do.

“I think the first feeling you feel is shock,” Ostheimer said. “You’re excited but you have that sudden (moment) like, ‘I don’t remember what I was supposed to do next.’”

Many new obligations come next. Ostheimer will attend most of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeos in Wyoming over the next year, along with many rodeos in other states and various agricultural fairs. Lastly, she will compete for Miss Rodeo America 2020 in December 2019.

Ostheimer is hosting a coronation and fundraiser in Sheridan later this fall, which will pay for most of her significant travel expenses.

Crystal Myers, the Miss Rodeo Wyoming Association national director, said Ostheimer will travel between 25,000 and 30,000 miles next year but that she seems well-equipped to handle it.

“She’s really on top of things,” Meyers said. “You can tell she’s a very intelligent individual, very professional, and I think she’s going to be a real joy to work with over the next year.”

The Miss Rodeo Wyoming Association was formed in 1977. Four Wyomingites have won Miss Rodeo America, the last one occurring in 1993.

Unlike the Miss Wyoming competition, Miss Rodeo Wyoming winners don’t have a personal platform. Rather, they help advance the sport, particularly in the Equality State.

“Their biggest platform is the sport of rodeo and teaching as many people about it as possible,” said Meyers, who will check in with Ostheimer at least once per week until next December. “She’s really the official spokesperson for the PRCA and the state of Wyoming.”

Ostheimer grew up on a farm in Ranchester and has been around horses her entire life. She enjoys learning horses’ different personalities.

“After you get to know them, they’re just so interesting,” Ostheimer said. “There are so many different things you can do with them, and it also is kind of a competitive outlet because I like to show my horses, so it’s always been fun.”

Ostheimer was always pretty comfortable around the equine animals but improved her riding skills at age 8 when she began working with a trainer in Big Horn. She also started competing in 4-H competitions at the same time.

“That brought my confidence up,” Ostheimer said.

An accomplished rider, Ostheimer won the American Quarter Horse Youth Association Show Jumping World Championship in 2016.

In addition, Ostheimer leapt past most of her peers in the classroom. She graduated from Fort Mackenzie High School — now called the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School — as valedictorian at age 16. She was homeschooled for a while and always felt like she was trying to catch up to her three older siblings, so taking advanced classes didn’t feel too out of the ordinary.

After graduating from Fort Mackenzie, Ostheimer enrolled full-time at Sheridan College for a semester. She then attended Casper Community College for a year and received her associate degree in agriculture before moving onto the University of Wyoming, where she graduated this year with a biology degree.

Ostheimer, who considers herself a perfectionist, prefers having different activities to cross off her checklist.

“I get up early and I like to have something that day that I want to accomplish,” Ostheimer said. “I think hard work will get you places.”

However, all the running around can be tiring. Ostheimer said her main form of celebration after winning Miss Rodeo Wyoming was a long night of sleep.

The urge for shuteye was understandable after the grueling four-day competition in Douglas. Most days began around 5 a.m. Then the contestants had breakfast with the judges around 7 a.m., competed in horsemanship and/or grand entry categories, followed by several interviews.

Ostheimer said it was tough being around the judges all day and having to present herself a certain way, but after a few days, she became comfortable.

“I didn’t feel super under pressure,” Ostheimer said. “The judges were there, but … after four days, there’s no hiding who you are. I really enjoyed it.”

Ostheimer hopes to eventually receive a Ph.D. in food science with a concentration in equine nutrition so she can continue working with horses. However, she won’t begin graduate school until her full-time responsibilities as Miss Rodeo Wyoming conclude at the end of next year.

In the meantime, Ostheimer will support Morgan Wallace, Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2018 as she competes for the national crown in Las Vegas this December. Ostheimer will also judge pageants, participate in fundraisers, prepare extensively for next year’s national competition and travel the country.

A full schedule awaits, but Ostheimer has been preparing for it for years.