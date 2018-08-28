Two arrested for eluding, hefty marijuana possession

SHERIDAN — Two men face initial appearances in Sheridan County Circuit Court Tuesday following a drug investigation and high-speed pursuit leading into Campbell County.

An affidavit of probable cause from Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper Kevin Legerski filed in circuit court said Legerski made a traffic stop Aug. 26 around 12:29 a.m. on Interstate 90 eastbound at milepost 24 after observing the driver passing over the white fog lane several times. Legerski smelled a raw marijuana odor and the two occupants of the vehicle revealed marijuana estimated to be less than 3 grams and drug paraphernalia from the glove compartment.

The driver, 33-year-old Dallas Clem Mitchell, and passenger, 23-year-old Bret Allyn Feser, said they purchased the marijuana in Washington and the marijuana was Feser’s. The vehicle was a rental under EAN Holdings, LLC.

Legerski took Mitchell through field sobriety tests to determine if he was safe to drive, which Mitchell passed, and Legerski wrote them a must-appear citation for a misdemeanor charge in circuit court.

Before releasing them, Legerski told the men he would need to check the trunk for a bale of marijuana.Two dogs were also in the vehicle, and Mitchell was still outside the vehicle.

Feser began looking for a leash to secure his dog. Feser then jumped over the center console into the driver’s seat, threw the vehicle in gear and fled the scene.

A Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had been on the scene secured Mitchell and transported him to the Sheridan County Detention Center while Legerski began a high-speed pursuit of Feser. Legerski followed Feser from milepost 24 on I-90 in Sheridan County to US Highway 14 East and Highway 14/16 East in Campbell County at speeds well over 100 MPH.

Feser hit a deer but continued fleeing. The pursuit ended when another WHP trooper and a deputy out of Campbell County spiked three of the four tires on the vehicle at milepost 70 on Highway 14/16 near Spotted Horse. Before law enforcement could locate the vehicle, Feser fled the scene on foot, leaving the car and dogs behind. When officers located the vehicle, Legerski completed his search and found

marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages totaling 74.19 pounds. A package of “shatter,” or marijuana concentrate, weighed 139.5 grams with packaging. Division of Criminal Investigation agents helped Legerski process all items found in the vehicle after towing it to the Wyoming Department of Transportation shop in Gillette.

Another trooper eventually located Feser near Spotted Horse and took him into custody without incident, transporting him to Sheridan County and booking him on felony possession of marijuana, eluding and other pending charges. Both Mitchell and Feser were discovered to have prior criminal histories.

Formal charges will be filed before the two men’s initial hearings in circuit court Tuesday, but Judge Shelley Cundiff set a $25,000 cash-only bond for Feser and a $5,000 cash-only bond for Mitchell with direction to immediately contact his probation and parole officer out of South Dakota.