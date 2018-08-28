Letter to the editor

Get out and vote

Re: Upcoming elections

Let’s make Wyoming proud. Let’s make your dad proud. Let’s make your mom proud. Let’s make your kids proud. And most of all make yourself proud. Get registered to vote and vote. Let’s get the lap dogs out of Congress and put people in that will stand up for what is right and not worry about what party officials or members think. Let’s get some adults in there that will do what is right and not be sheep to follow some big bully ram.

I am going to research each candidate and vote for the ones that will make Wyoming proud to have them in working for Wyoming. I don’t want a congressman that follows; I want a congressman that leads. Let’s get out the vote that will make Wyoming proud.

Arnold Terry Shearin

Sheridan