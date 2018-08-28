SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not available.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:53 a.m.
• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 9:04 a.m.
• Mental subject, York Circle, 9:45 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:54 a.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 11:10 a.m.
• Shoplifter in custody, Coffeen Avenue, 11:02 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Summit Court, 12:20 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Burkitt Street, 12:37 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 12:52 p.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 2:45 p.m.
• Animal incident, Old Course Way, 3:34 p.m.
• Child endangerment, West Fifth Street, 4:37 p.m.
• Welfare check, York Circle, 5:02 p.m.
• Threat, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:15 p.m.
• Assist agency, Papago Drive, 8:29 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Second Avenue East, 10:04 p.m.
• Careless driver, Highland Avenue, 10:26 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:22 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Damaged property, Highway 335, Big Horn, 8:25 a.m.
• Vicious dog, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 9:50 a.m.
• Motorist assist, West Seventh Street and Val Vista Street, 12:38 p.m.
• Theft cold, Loucks Street, Banner, 1:24 p.m.
• Theft cold, Canvasback Road, 2:33 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Mydland Road and West 17th Street, 7:39 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, State Highway 335, mile marker 9.5, Big Horn, 9:50 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Wayne Allen Glick, 63, Buffalo, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 70
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 7