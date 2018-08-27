Wrap up summer with Don King Days

BIG HORN — The 30th annual Don King Days event will take place in Big Horn Sept. 1-3.

The events will begin Sept. 1 with the World Championship Blacksmiths contest, which will continue through Sept. 3.

On Sept. 2, in addition to the blacksmiths competition, polo is set for 11 a.m. and calcutta at 12:30 p.m. at the Big Horn Equestrian Center.

On Sept. 3, Don King Days events will include steer roping and bronc riding contests.

After the excitement on the field Sept. 2-3, there will also be late afternoon entertainment in the clubhouse from Nashville recording artist Paul Bogart and his band.

For more information and a complete schedule, see www.thebhec.org/donkingdays.htm.

The Big Horn Equestrian Center is located at 352 Bird Farm Road in Big Horn.