Local sport briefs

Lady Broncs win pentathlon

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls swimming and diving team got its season underway Friday and Saturday in Gillette. The Lady Broncs won the Gillette Pentathlon Saturday after finishing fifth at the Gillette Relays Friday.

Sheridan’s Piper Carroll placed runner-up at the pentathlon with a final time of 4 minutes, 37.73 seconds. She swam the 100-yard freestyle in 53.69, the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.95, the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:11.38, the 100-yard butterfly in 1:06.12 and the 50-yard freestyle in 24.59. Teammates Taylor Baldacci and Zoe Robison finished fourth (4:42.92) and seventh (4:49.06), respectively.

At the relay meet, Sheridan’s 200-yard medley relay team of Jadyn Mullikin, Robison, Baldacci and Carroll won, clocking in at 1:52.79, which was more than three seconds faster than the second-place team.

The 100-yard freestyle relay team comprised of Caroll, Mullikin, Francesca Bonelli and Baldacci took runner-up with with a time of 52.69, and the 400-yard medley relay team of Mullikin, Baldacci, Libby Green and Robison touched third with a time of 4:32.30.

Sheridan dives back into the pool Friday at the Green River Pre Invite.

SHS volleyball opens in Cheyenne

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School volleyball team started its season at the Cheyenne Invitational over the weekend. The Lady Broncs went 1-3, competing in a few three-set matches.

Sheridan downed Natrona County 2-1 (25-22, 15-25, 27-25) Friday. The Lady Broncs dropped matches to Cheyenne Central 2-1 and Cheyenne East 2-0 Friday before wrapping up the tournament with a three-set loss to Riverton Saturday.

The Lady Broncs travel to the Gillette Invite this upcoming weekend.

Big Horn volleyball 7th in Douglas

BIG HORN — The Big Horn volleyball team went 2-4 to open its season over the weekend at the Douglas Invitational.

The Lady Rams finished 1-2 on both Friday and Saturday. They opened the tournament with a loss in straight sets to Hot Springs, South Dakota, 25-17, 25-22. Big Horn bounced back and took care of Burns 25-18, 25-18 before being swept by Douglas 25-11, 25-20.

Douglas took down the Lady Rams again to start the Saturday competitions 25-12, 25-13. Big Horn then lost a tough three-setter to Southeast 25-22, 23-25, 25-15.

The team recovered to defeat Buffalo in straight sets in the seventh-place game.

The Lady Rams compete Friday at the Gillette Invitational.

Tongue River volleyball finishes fifth in Lovell

DAYTON — The Tongue River volleyball team went 3-3 over the weekend at the North Big Horn County Tournament in Lovell. The Lady Eagles won their final two matches to end up fifth.

Tongue River began the tournament with a loss to Meeteetse 25-13, 25-21. The Lady Eagles then beat Riverside in straight sets 25-14, 25-22 before being swept by Lovell 25-5, 25-21.

Saturday, Greybull defeated Tongue River 25-5, 25-12 to open the second day. Tongue River recovered and swept Ten Sleep 25-16, 25-22 before defeating Burlington in three sets in the fifth-place match 25-22, 21-25, 15-8.

The Lady Eagles play Friday at the Greybull Invitational.

Lady Panthers compete at sophomore tourney

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont volleyball team kicked off its season, traveling to Gillette for a sophomore tournament over the weekend. The Lady Panthers finished with a 1-3 record, contending in a few three-set matches.

AC closed the tournament beating Thunder Basin 2-0 (25-22, 25-9). The Lady Panthers dropped a three-set match to Laramie while losing in two against both Natrona County and Kelly Walsh.

AC hosts Midwest Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Lady Generals go 1-2 in Casper

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College volleyball team opened its season in Casper over the weekend. The Lady Generals went 1-2.

Sheridan toppled Colorado Northwestern in three sets while falling to Northeastern Junior College and Salt Lake Community College in three and four sets, respectively.

The Lady Generals host Miles City Community College Friday at 7 p.m. in their home opener.

Big Horn boys golf wins in Upton

BIG HORN — The Big Horn boys golf team won both days of competition at the Weston County Invitational in Upton over the weekend. The Rams had a team score of 378 on the first day, easily besting second-place Wright, who finished with 397. Big Horn then outplayed Tongue River on the second day, finishing with a score of 373 compared to the Eagles’ 382.

Matt Melin led the team Friday with an 86, good enough to tie for second place. Hayden Tellez took seventh with a round of 91, and Dalton Nelson placed ninth with a 95.

Tellez had the team’s best score Saturday, shooting an 88 and finishing fifth. Nelson was one place behind with a 90, and Melin took ninth with a round of 94.

Big Horn competes Friday at the Wright Invitational.

Tongue River golf has runner-up finishes in Upton

DAYTON — The Tongue River girls golf team finished third Friday and second Saturday at the Weston County Invitational in Upton over the weekend. Mackenzie Aksamit led the team Friday with a round of 121, finishing in eighth place. Teammate Hailey Stutzman shot 128 to take ninth.

Saturday, Sadie Koltiska placed third with a score of 111. Aksamit finish seventh with another score of 121, Madi Miller took eight with a round of 123 and Taylor Mudd shot 128 to place ninth.

The boys golf team took fourth on the first day and runner-up on the second day. Nick Summers led the Eagles on both days, carding an 86 Friday to tie for second and a 76 Saturday to finish third. Justice Rees finished in 12th place Friday with a round of 98 and seventh place Saturday with a 91.

Tongue River competes Friday at the Wright Invitational.

Rams cross-country finishes runner-up in Buffalo

BIG HORN — The Big Horn boys cross-country team had three runners in the top 10 and finished second out of six teams Saturday at the Buffalo Invitational. In the season-opening meet, the Rams tied Buffalo with 58 points but lost the tiebreaker, which is based on the place of the teams’ sixth runner.

Billy Watson led the Big Horn charge with a fourth-place finish in 19 minutes, 16.80 seconds. Nathaniel Lydic took seventh in 19:48.20, and Noah Harvey followed shortly after in eight place with a time of 19:57.60.

For the Lady Rams, Elizabeth Foley finished 22nd in a time of 27:01.0.

Big Horn competes Friday at the Billings Invitational.

Tongue River cross-country competes in Buffalo

DAYTON — The Tongue River cross-country teams opened the season Saturday at the Buffalo Invitational. The Eagles took sixth place and were led by Cooper Vollmer, who placed 10th with a time of 20 minutes, 14.30 seconds. Jason Barron took 13th in 20:21.10.

For the Lady Eagles, Kalie Bocek placed 13th in 25:07.60, nudging out teammate Macey McArthur, who finished 14th with a time of 25:07.70

Tongue River competes Friday at the Wyoming Indian Invitational.