Broncs open season with victory

SHERIDAN — The three-time defending state champion Sheridan High School football team opened its season, and the Jeff Mowry era, in fine fashion. While it may have taken longer to pull away than the Broncs would have envisioned, they left Rock Springs Friday night with a 21-6 victory over the Tigers.

“That’s what we want out of a long road trip like this,” said Mowry, the first-year head coach. “… There’s a lot of things that could go wrong on a long trip and coming out slow is not unusual for us in Rock Springs. We’ve done it a number of times over the years.”

Sheridan moved the ball somewhat effectively in the first half but couldn’t find the end zone. Mowry said the team committed many self-inflicted wounds that stalled drives and kept the game scoreless for the first 24 minutes.

Sheridan drew first blood early in the third quarter. After scooping up a fumble on Rock Springs opening drive of the second half, Sheridan running back Parker Christensen paid it off in the form of a 25-yard touchdown run that made it a 7-0 game. The Broncs extended their advantage later in the third quarter, and this time it came through the air. Quarterback Jacob Boint connected with Toby Jacobs, which vaulted Sheridan ahead 14-0.

Rock Springs threatened to cut its deficit in half and pull within in a score early in the fourth quarter. The Tigers drove inside the Broncs’ 10-yard line when Garrett Coon picked off a pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown making it a 21-0 game, putting to bed any notion that Sheridan would start the season off on the wrong foot.

“Those turnovers are huge,” Mowry said. “That’s something we stress. When that ball is on ground, we’ve got to be the guys on top of it. When we had the opportunities, I felt like we took advantage of them. … Garrett with the pick-six. It was a really athletic play for Garrett and to have the speed to breakaway down the sideline. That was a big one for us.”

Sheridan returns home and hosts Cheyenne Central Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.