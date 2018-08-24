Community Connections halts service, seeks new host

SHERIDAN — Community Connections, a pilot program deriving from poverty study circles hosted by the Center for a Vital Community in 2012, completed its first year but has ceased further aid until future plans are solidified. Sheridan County Public Health hosted the program through its pilot year, while Brooke Kaszas, the coordinator for the program, and other public health personnel operated it.

Kaszas worked on a 20-hour-per-week contract with the CVC to accomplish the three objectives for the program: see if people would actually use the service; refer and follow up with those using the service; and identify gaps in resources and needs of people using the service.

Without hard date available until late fall, Kaszas estimated at least 300 households served through Community Connections in its pilot year. She documented a mix of both transient populations and locals living within Sheridan County. A large influx of transients came in immediately upon starting the pilot, as the homeless shelter at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System campus run by the Volunteers of America Northern Rockies closed.

“I think the timing was great and terrible if you want to look at it both ways with the homeless shelter closing,” Kaszas said. “There would have been some families and individuals who literally would have been outside in the coldest of the winter months presumably unless they had been able to get connected through Community Connections.”

The need for a program like Community Connections was identified in 2012 and a committee was formed to carry out implementation to fill the need soon after. In September 2017, the pilot program was launched and data collected to better identify and solidify needs.

The intent for the program was not to create another nonprofit, but instead it would bring those in need to one central location to become connected with an array of needed services already available and fully functioning.

“There’s a wealth of resources in Sheridan County, but sometimes it’s those odd little things that come up,” said Cathi Kindt, a member of the committee formed to help launch and provide continued support for Community Connections. “How do we work as a community to help people with those types of needs?”

For example, instead of paying an electricity bill for a family for one month, Kaszas worked to provide that family with its immediate needs in addition to education on budgeting available in Sheridan.

A large identified need Kaszas recognized was financial stability for dual-income earning families.

“Dual income earners that are struggling to meet their housing needs is astonishing,” Kaszas said. “You couldn’t walk around this town and tangibly get a feel for how tight or impossible a lot of families’ budgets are. And these are dual-income earning families that are doing everything ‘the right way.’”

A large contributor to the needs of those actively working and living in Sheridan is affordable housing, according to First United Methodist Church of Sheridan pastor Jim Barth. Barth was immediately concerned when he discovered through someone asking for assistance that Community Connections had closed.

“It fills such a need in our community just with being that connectional hub to get people the help that they need and not just give a hand out but a hand up,” Barth said. “What this group is trying to do is what needs to be done. It’s going to bring so much good to this community.”

The future is still unknown for Community Connections. The committee will review data collected by Kaszas and host a presentation sharing the results. Committee members are also seeking to partner with businesses and hopefully find a new host for the program, as Sheridan County Public Health has identified it cannot continue hosting the program.