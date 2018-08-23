Local volunteer facilitates gift from regional company

SHERIDAN — Sheridan resident Larry Baker has been an employee of Phillips 66 for more than 38 years — from the early days when it was Continental Oil, through four company mergers. Throughout his career, he has worn shirts that said Conoco, Conoco Phillips and Phillips 66. But lately he has expressed pride in wearing an apron that says “VOLUNTEER.”

Baker regularly helps with building maintenance and serves lunch to a room full of eager seniors at The Hub on Smith. Baker was a key force in facilitating a recent donation from the regional gas supplier to The Hub and loves to see his company’s dollars making a difference to people in the community he calls home.

Baker was first introduced to the Sheridan Senior Center when Phillips 66 employees participated in taking home-delivered meals to residents of Sheridan County in the early 1990s.

Through that volunteer work, Baker developed a fondness for the people and programs of this important community resource.

“I saw first-hand how the ‘meals program’ impacted our community and really helped our home-bound seniors,” Baker said. “It’s amazing how a hot meal and a friendly face can keep these special people connected to our community. I got such a great feeling from helping; we all did. We had some really big-hearted guys back in the day.”

A resident of the Sheridan area since 1991, Baker has continued to support The Hub and has seen the community become reenergized around the facility and programs following the recent capital campaign and renovation.

“Seeing the names of other donors in the community on various rooms around the building inspires me and I hope by donating my time and with the Phillips 66 gift, we can inspire others to give back,” Baker said.

Baker plans to retire from his position as a corrosion specialist in the coming year and hopes to continue to volunteer his time and urge his company, Phillips 66, to continue to support The Hub on Smith in the future.