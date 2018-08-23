FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reunion planned for Bi Rite employees

SHERIDAN — All former employees of Bi Rite Drug Store are invited to a reunion Sunday at 5 p.m.

The event will take place in Kendrick Park. 

All who attend are asked to bring a dish and favorite memory to share.

