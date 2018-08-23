Reunion planned for Bi Rite employees

SHERIDAN — All former employees of Bi Rite Drug Store are invited to a reunion Sunday at 5 p.m.
The event will take place in Kendrick Park.
All who attend are asked to bring a dish and favorite memory to share.
SHERIDAN — All former employees of Bi Rite Drug Store are invited to a reunion Sunday at 5 p.m.
The event will take place in Kendrick Park.
All who attend are asked to bring a dish and favorite memory to share.
Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.