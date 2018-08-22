Roundup of primary election news

In the Aug. 21 primary election, more than 8,880 people cast their votes in Sheridan County. Check out our news roundup below, then see all election results!

***

Four offices were decided: Sheridan County attorney, coroner, treasurer and clerk of district court. Check out the county’s new leadership.

*

Several nonpartisan races will continue to the general election, but the primary results don’t hint at who will take office in January. See the breakdown.

*

Mark Kinner bested a familiar opponent in the primary for House District 29. Read his statement.

*

Twenty-nine-year-old Cyrus Western won the House District 51 seat after promising to represent “a new generation of conservative values.” Learn more about the candidate.

*

Bo Biteman is poised to take over Senate District 21; Mark Jennings will likely serve a third term for House District 30. Get the details.

*

Finally, the field of 11 candidates seeking seats on the Sheridan County Board of Commissioners has narrowed. Meet the three remaining candidates.

***

For more local coverage of the general election campaign, subscribe to The Sheridan Press.