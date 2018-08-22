Several races give look ahead, but no decision

SHERIDAN — Several nonpartisan races in Sheridan County gave a look ahead to the general election in November but offered no final result for voters or candidates Tuesday.

The race for Sheridan City Council likely offered the most insight. There were four seats on the ballot Tuesday and there will be four on the ballot in a couple months. Three of the seats are for four-year terms. The fourth seat is for a two-year unexpired term.

Six candidates are seeking the three four-year terms; all six candidates will move on to the general election. But, Erin Hanke, the sole incumbent in that race, finished the primary with the fourth most votes at 1,661. She finished behind Vixie Miller (1,904 votes), Jacob Martin (1,682) and Aaron C. Linden (1,622). Clint Beaver finished with the fifth most votes, and David Lee rounded out the list.

For the two-year unexpired term, incumbent Patrick Henderson is facing off with Victoria Hernandez. Henderson led by just 228 votes after the ballots were counted Tuesday.

In other nonpartisan races, Norm Anderson led Dan Dowdy in the race for Dayton mayor. There were also 78 write-ins in that race. Both Dowdy and Anderson will move on to the general election. Jessica Weaver ran unopposed for a seat on Ranchester Town Council, so she will automatically move on to the November election as well.

In Dayton’s town council race, all four candidates seeking the two seats on the ballot will move forward. But Jeremy Smith led the pack with 180 votes, followed closely by Joey Sheeley with 159, then Ward Cotton with 146 and Dennis Wagner with 145.

In the race for Ranchester mayor, the field of three candidates was whittled to two Tuesday. Peter Clark and Allan Moore will move ahead to the November ballot with 124 and 77 votes, respectively. Terry Roelfsema will not have a shot in the general election.