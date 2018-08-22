Kinner bests familiar opponent

SHERIDAN — Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, bested his opponent Steven Cain in the Republican primary race for House District 29.

Kinner earned 1,057 votes compared to Cain’s 677.

“I am very thankful for all the support,” Kinner said in a statement to The Press Wednesday morning. “I appreciate the voters’ trust and confidence. I will continue to work hard on rebuilding today for a stronger tomorrow.”

Kinner’s margin narrowed compared to the primary race in 2016 that featured the same two Republican candidates. This year, Kinner earned nearly 61 percent of the vote. In 2016, he earned nearly 64 percent.

More votes in general were cast this year, though. The total ballots counted in the HD29 race tallied 1,739, which was 373 more than in 2016.

In the Wyoming Legislature, Kinner serves on the House Education and House Revenue committees.

He has said the three most critical issues are the state’s financial situation, education in Wyoming and Wyoming’s long-term economic future.

Kinner has also said he’s optimistic about the Budget Efficiency Taskforce’s work resulting in finding savings through efficiencies across the state’s budget, for example eliminating any duplications between agencies.