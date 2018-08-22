Field for Sheridan County Commission race narrowed

SHERIDAN — The field of 11 Republican candidates seeking seats on the Sheridan County Board of Commissioners was narrowed to three Tuesday. Incumbent Terry Cram and newcomers Nick Siddle and Christi Haswell will face the lone Democrat, Jay McGinnis, running for that office in November.

The race for the three open seats remained close throughout the night. Before absentee ballots were added to the tally, Cram led with 2,500 votes and was followed by Nick Siddle with 2,417 and Christi Haswell with 1,796.

Haswell led the fourth-place candidate, Dennis Fox, by 188 votes before absentee ballots were added to the tally.

More than 2,000 absentee ballots were cast in the primary election, so those tracking results waited until nearly 10:30 p.m. for unofficial results that included those votes.

Siddle expressed appreciation to all the candidates for running a clean, respectful campaign. He added that he’s excited to be in the general election.

“During my campaign I had the opportunity to meet with a lot of people and hear their concerns,” Siddle said in a written statement. “I look forward to carrying that forward.”

This year’s race included more candidates than any election for the county’s governing body in the last several years.

Campaign fundraising also outpaced previous years. While Cram earned the most votes in Tuesday’s Republican primary, he reported the smallest campaign budget heading into Tuesday’s race — $807.84. On the opposite side of the spectrum, candidate Allan Kinnison entered Tuesday’s primary with the largest budget of $19,650.82, which was completely self-financed. He earned 2,018 votes Tuesday.

Haswell led county commissioner candidates in money raised from contributions with $5,675; her campaign’s total budget was $7,121.85 heading into the primary, the second highest among commissioner candidates.

“I am excited and motivated about the results of yesterday’s primary,” Haswell said in a written statement to The Press. “Sheridan County community members want a fresh perspective on the board.

“They want their board members to be inclusive and representative of Sheridan County,” she continued. “Thank you to everyone who supported me and I look forward to meeting more community members before November 6th!”

Just 968 ballots were completed by Democrats in Tuesday’s primary out of 8,882 total. McGinnis earned 897 of those votes.

Cram could not be reached before publication deadlines Wednesday.