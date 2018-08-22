Fire consumes 40 percent of Gladstone home

SHERIDAN — A fire consumed 40 percent of a home at 342 Gladstone St. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, leaving it with heat and smoke damage.

Sheridan Fire Rescue Department and its hazardous material truck, Goose Valley Fire Department, Sheridan Police Department, Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and Montana-Dakota Utilities all responded to the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the cost of damages has yet to be determined by the insurance company.

The home was a single-family residence. All residents were safely out of the home. Pamela Emerson and Martin Charlebois own the property, according to Sheridan County’s GIS map.

SFRD officials believe the fire started on the porch of the house. When SFRD firefighters arrived on the scene, a wall of fire encapsulated the front of the home and caused the windows to break out of the first and second stories.

To knock down the wall of fire, firefighters used a deck gun, which used a master stream and 500 gallons to douse the initial flames. The fire was under control by 11:32 a.m. and the last unit cleared the scene at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday.