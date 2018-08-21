Eye conditions that can affect children

While a loss of visual acuity is often associated with senior citizens, various diseases and conditions of the eye can affect children. The American Academy of Opthalmology says many conditions and diseases can impact a child’s vision. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to improving a youngster’s eye health and helping him or her see and feel better.

Learning about certain conditions and how to recognize their accompanying symptoms can help parents ensure kids get the treatment they need.

Amblyopia

Often referred to as “lazy eye,” amblyopia may be characterized by reduced vision in an eye that has not received adequate use during early childhood. Amblyopia may result from misalignment of a child’s eyes or from one eye focusing better than the other. If left untreated, the weaker eye can continue to weaken until it is rendered useless. Sight in the affected eye can be restored if treatment is begun early, says Prevent Blindness America.

Glasses, eye exercises or surgery may be prescribed to help fix the underlying causes of the condition as well.

Astigmatism

Astigmatism is a condition wherein objects viewed at both a distance and close up can appear blurry. Experts say it occurs from the uneven curvature of the cornea or lens, which prevents rays of light from entering the eye and focusing on a single point on the retina, otherwise known as a refractive error. Prescription eyeglasses often fix astigmatism. All About Vision also says that refractive surgery may correct astigmatism.

Color blindness

The main symptom of color blindness is difficulty distinguishing between colors or making mistakes when identifying colors, particularly those shaded red and green.

Typically by age five, children with normal color vision will be able to identify groups of colors, so if a school-aged child is having difficulty or showing disinterest in coloring, he or she may benefit from a colorblindness test. The National Eye Institute says color blindness is much more common in males than in females.

Pediatric glaucoma

This rare condition, also known as congenital glaucoma, occurs in infants and young children. The Glaucoma Research Foundation says incorrect development of the eye’s drainage system before birth leads to increased intraocular pressure, which can damage the optic nerve. Enlarged eyes, corneal cloudiness and sensitivity to light can be symptoms. Medication and surgery are required in most cases.

Strabismus

Strabismus is a condition of misaligned eyes. It occurs when the eye muscles fail to work together and the eyes turn inward, outward, upward, or downward. By the age of three to four months, an infant’s eyes should be able to focus and be straight and parallel. Parents should consult an eye care professional if they notice eye alignment problems in their children.

Pink eye (conjunctivitis), diabetes-related eye problems and other refractive errors also can occur in children.

Routine eye examinations can identify problems and get children the treatment they need.