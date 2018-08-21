Council backs grant applications for proposed Kennon expansion

SHERIDAN — City council passed two resolutions Monday night that will allow the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority to apply for grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration and the Wyoming Business Council in order to secure funding for the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Sheridan’s Hi-Tech Park.

SEEDA plans to lease the facility to Kennon Products to accommodate the company’s growth.

The first resolution authorizes SEEDA to apply for a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce and the second resolution authorizes SEEDA to apply for a grant of up to $3 million from the Wyoming Business Council; the second resolution also authorizes SEEDA to apply for a loan from the Wyoming Business Council of up to $3 million.

Other business:

Council passed the third and final reading of an ordinance banning the use of engine compression brakes, or “jake brakes.” The ordinance was created to eliminate noise disturbances created by the brakes.

No changes were made to the ordinance on its third reading.

Council passed the third and final reading of an ordinance that will increase the amount of money the city collects from municipal court defendants’ court costs without raising the costs for defendants. The city is purchasing new software for the court that will replace software provided by the state and consequently decrease the portion of court costs the city pays to the state. Before the ordinance, the city collected $10 of court costs and sent $25 to the state; with the change, the city will collect $25 and send $10 to the state.

Council approved a resolution that will name an unnamed street between Victoria Street and North Mountain View Drive, south of the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, Bill Redle Street. Redle practiced law in Sheridan for 55 years and founded several organizations in the city including The Griffith Foundation, the Thorne-Rider Foundation, the Bryan Foundation, the Genesis Foundation, the Edward J. Redle Foundation, the Sheridan Athletic Foundation, Youth Inc. and the Holy Name School Foundation.

Council approved the liquor license application for Big Horn Public House LLC for a microbrewery license. The license will be used to operate the Smith Alley Brewing Company.

Council appointed Diana Riesan as the city representative to the Sheridan Recreation District board.Council voted to reappoint Ken Thorpe to the SEEDA board for a three-year term.

Council passed a resolution that will continue the city’s Construction and Demolition Fee Waiver Program, which waives disposal fees for grindable material from permitted commercial and residential demolition projects.

Sheridan resident Trevor Jackson used the public comment section of the meeting to read a letter criticizing Mayor Roger Miller for the public letter Miller published two weeks ago asking voters to vote out two of the current council members in November; Jackson concluded his letter by asking the mayor to resign. Miller said Jackson’s criticisms were overstated and he would not resign, adding that despite the disagreements he has had with councilors, the council as a whole has worked productively on most issues and the city has benefitted.