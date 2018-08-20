Drum circles bring life to 100th Crow Fair

CROW AGENCY — Drum circles hold meaning beyond synchronized rhythms and music. For American Indian tribes throughout North America, drum circles bring history to life and inspire camaraderie for everyone listening.

Drum circles helped preserve the Crow Nation’s history when the U.S. government tried to force assimilation. Jeremy Shield, a native Crow and Sioux American Indian, heard stories of his grandfathers from Crow and Sioux tribes enduring the efforts of the U.S. government. The government agents left a bass drum in the home while taking and burning other native items.

“[The government] didn’t know they were using [the drum] for singing,” Shield said. “They thought they were learning white music so they left them. So in a sense that bass drum saved a lot of songs.”

Those songs echoed through the grand entry circle Friday night at Crow Fair to move the intertribal powwow forward. Night Hawk Jrz, a group from Crow Agency, started with Austin Little Light’s grandfather.

Little Light was raised by his grandparents, and his grandmother would not allow him to run around during powwows.

She required him to sit next to his grandfather as his grandfather participated in his group, the Night Hawks.

In 2001, Little Light started the Night Hawk Juniors and carries on the tradition of Crow-specific songs in competitions all throughout the nation and Canada. The group even played for President Barack Obama.

The drums of Crow Nation performers represent a grandfather spirit preserving song and history within their tribe.

The Night Hawks take pride in their songs but also look up to the Northern Cree group, which Little Light said is the best at competitions.

The Plains Cree group gathered at the Crow Fair Friday night and, when it was its time to sing, others watched with cellphones in hand, recording the spirit of the group through modern technology.

The Plains Cree drum circle, called Young Spirit, hails from Frog Lake, Alberta, Canada. The group has recorded nine albums with around 20 songs on each album. They participate in and often win competitions at powwows throughout North America, but their lead singer, Jacob Faithful, said the power of their songs comes from the passion each singer brings and what the rhythms and lyrics represent.

“The only way our elders were able to compare that feeling was like when you just have a brand-new baby, when you’ve created life, that joy you feel from carrying that child for the very first time,” Faithful said. “That was the only thing they could relate to the feeling they were experiencing at the drum.”

The drum and stick for Plains Cree represent female and male spirits, which bring life to the players and everyone who listens.

“When we’re hitting the drum, we’re creating life,” Faithful said. “We’re creating positive energies around here. If someone’s having a hard time in their life or they’re feeling a little bit ill, then those positive energies are going to ripple out to everybody and they’re going to be lifted.”

Faithful said it was a feeling that no one can really explain, and those experiencing the 100th Crow Fair powwow drum circle competition were given the unique opportunity of soaking in that feeling.