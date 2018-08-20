Schuman v. SMH: Jury to hear final defense witness in civil trial

SHERIDAN — Friday completed day five of the civil lawsuit filed by Neal Schuman against Sheridan Memorial Hospital for alleged negligence and medical malpractice for complications following a knee surgery.

The jury heard from Shaun Gonda, a doctor overseeing Schuman’s care at SMH; Leslie Baltz, the nurse overseeing Schuman’s care in the intensive care unit; and Hannah Hall, another doctor overseeing Schuman at SMH.

The plaintiff claims Baltz administered the enema incorrectly, thus causing a perforation of the lining of Schuman’s rectum, which eventually contributed to Schuman’s suffering of Fournier’s gangrene. Baltz and the other medical professionals testifying Friday disagreed with the idea of Fournier’s gangrene deriving from an enema administration.

The jury will listen to the defense’s final witness testimony before hearing instructions and going into deliberation. The plaintiff has not disclosed if any rebuttal witnesses are needed at this time.