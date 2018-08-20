FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Schuman v. SMH: Jury to hear final defense witness in civil trial

Home|News|Local News|Schuman v. SMH: Jury to hear final defense witness in civil trial

SHERIDAN — Friday completed day five of the civil lawsuit filed by Neal Schuman against Sheridan Memorial Hospital for alleged negligence and medical malpractice for complications following a knee surgery.

The jury heard from Shaun Gonda, a doctor overseeing Schuman’s care at SMH; Leslie Baltz, the nurse overseeing Schuman’s care in the intensive care unit; and Hannah Hall, another doctor overseeing Schuman at SMH.

The plaintiff claims Baltz administered the enema incorrectly, thus causing a perforation of the lining of Schuman’s rectum, which eventually contributed to Schuman’s suffering of Fournier’s gangrene. Baltz and the other medical professionals testifying Friday disagreed with the idea of Fournier’s gangrene deriving from an enema administration.

The jury will listen to the defense’s final witness testimony before hearing instructions and going into deliberation. The plaintiff has not disclosed if any rebuttal witnesses are needed at this time.

By |August 20th, 2018|

About the Author:

Ashleigh Fox joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as the government, cops and courts reporter. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles, CA. Before working in Sheridan, she worked as a sports editor for the Sidney Herald in Sidney, MT. Email Ashleigh at: ashleigh.fox@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.