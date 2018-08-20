Local woman claims Miss Rodeo Wyoming title

SHERIDAN — Hannah Ostheimer (Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo) of Sheridan was crowned Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2019 at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas Aug. 17.

Morgan Wallace, Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2018 and Keri Sheffield, Miss Rodeo America 2018 were on hand for the crowning. Ostheimer was joined by two other Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2019 contestants, Jenielle Kohl (2018 Miss Laramie Jubilee) of Douglas and Bailey McLean (Miss KrossFire Equine Enterprises) of Sheridan.

The judges included Doug Beehler of Eagle, Idaho; Kathy Wilkinson of San Antonio, Texas; and Diana Wirth of Klamath Falls, Oregon.

The pageant started Aug. 14 and concluded Aug. 17. Contestants were judged in multiple categories including horsemanship, personality and appearance. Other category winners were also announced during the crowning ceremony.

Sales Achievement: Jenielle Kohl, 2018 Miss Laramie Jubilee

Knowledge: Bailey McLean, Miss KrossFire Equine Enterprises

Congeniality: Jenielle Kohl, 2018 Miss Laramie Jubilee

Scrapbook: Bailey McLean, Miss KrossFire Equine Enterprises

Photogenic: Hannah Ostheimer, Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo

Speech: Hannah Ostheimer, Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo

Personality: Hannah Ostheimer, Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo

Appearance: Hannah Ostheimer, Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo

Horsemanship: Hannah Ostheimer, Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo

MRW second runner-up: Jenielle Kohl, 2018 Miss Laramie Jubilee

MRW first runner-up: Bailey McLean, Miss KrossFire Equine Enterprises

MRW 2019: Hannah Ostheimer, Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo

Ostheimer competed with the title of Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo. She is the 21-year-old daughter of Gib and Debbie Ostheimer. Ostheimer became competitively involved in 4-H in her early years, winning state titles with her horses and knitting projects, and is a volunteer in the horse project. In 2016 she won the prestigious AQHYA Show Jumping World Championship.

She graduated high school as valedictorian at the age of 16 and went on to earn her associate degree in agriculture with distinction from Casper College. She recently graduated magna cum laude from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in biology. She intends to pursue a doctorate degree in animal science focusing on equine nutrition.

Ostheimer will hold her coronation/fundraiser this fall before traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada, to support Wallace, Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2018, as she completes for the title of Miss Rodeo America 2019.