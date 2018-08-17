Local legislative candidates generally see slight dip in pre-primary fundraising

SHERIDAN — In general, candidates for local legislative offices raised less money this year than they did in 2016, according to pre-primary campaign finance reports released this week.

But Jim King, a University of Wyoming political science professor, said pre-primary fundraising is not necessarily an indicator of how candidates will fare in the election.

“There’s going to be a correlation (between campaign budgets and primary success) probably only if there is a significant disparity among the candidates,” King said.

This is especially true, King said, when many candidates are putting their own money into their campaigns this year.

He added that the more contested a race is, the less likely voters are to donate as they are still making up their minds.

“Until someone is truly devoted to a candidate, they aren’t going to give money,” King said.

Senate District 21

Incumbent Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Sheridan, has raised the most money in the race for Bruce Burns’ Wyoming Senate seat with a total budget of $6,000. Of that money, $4,500 has come from individual contributions and $400 came from two $200 donations from Wyoming political action committees, one from the Wyoming Mining Association’s PAC and one from the Wyoming Stock Growers’ Association PAC.

Biteman’s total is significantly less than the pre-primary budget Biteman put together for his 2016 run for House District 51.

That year, Biteman had an $11,455 budget heading into the primaries collected primarily through individual donations.

Dave Clarendon, one of the candidates challenging Biteman for the Republican nomination for the seat, has put together a $2,350 campaign budget. Clarendon has only received one individual donation, a $1,500 contribution from Burns. He has also received $600 from the Wyoming Education Association’s PAC and $250 from the Lawyers Active in Wyoming PAC. Former state Rep. Rosie Berger also wrote a letter to the editor endorsing Clarendon.

Dustin Looper, another Republican candidate, has a self-funded campaign budget of $96.39.

Hollis Hackman is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for the seat and will therefore move into the general election automatically. So far, Hackman has raised $3,730; $3,530 of that budget came through individual donations and $200 came from a donation from the Wyoming Education Association’s PAC.

Hackman ran against Biteman in the 2016 general election for the House District 51 seat. In 2016, Hackman had a $2,250 budget heading into the primary.

House District 29

Incumbent Rep. Mark Kinner has a slight money lead over opponent Steven Cain in the House District 29 race with a total budget of $7,694.94; Cain has raised $6,945.

No Democratic candidate has filed for House District 29, so the race will be decided in the Republican primary Tuesday.

Most of Kinner’s budget, $3,900 in total, was raised through donations by in-state PACs; he received contributions from the Wyoming Eduaction Association PAC, the Wyoming Public Employees Association PAC, the Wyoming Realtors PAC, the CONPAC Contractors PAC, the Wyoming Stock Growers’ Association PAC, the Lawyers Active in Wyoming PAC, the Wyoming Mining Association PAC, the Wyoming Rural Electric Association PAC and the Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association PAC. Kinner also collected $950 from three out-of-state PACs: Cigna Health Insurance’s PAC, Pacific Power/Rocky Mountain Power’s PAC and Devon Energy’s PAC.

Cain collected $6,740 in individual contributions and $225 in anonymous donations.

Kinner and Cain also competed for the Republican nomination for House District 29 in 2016 and both candidates had raised more money heading into the primary last election cycle. Kinner had a $12,394.44 budget before the primary in 2016 and like this year, most of that budget came from donations by PACs.

Cain raised $8,250 before the primary in 2016, mostly through individual and anonymous donations.

House District 30

Gail Symons is taking a much larger budget into the Republican primary than incumbent Mark Jennings. No Democratic candidate has filed for House District 30, so the race will be decided in the Republican primary.

Symons’ total campaign budget is $21,087.33 compared to Jennings’ $8,048.89. Symons, who lost to Jennings in the 2016 Republican primary, had a smaller money lead heading into the primary last election cycle with $15,050 to Jennings’ $13,119.48.

Symons self-funded a chunk of her budget this election cycle, putting $12,000 into her campaign. She also collected $4,835 from individual contributions and $2,550 from Wyoming PACs; she received contributions from the Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association PAC, the Wyoming Education Association PAC, the Wyoming Public Employees Association PAC, the Wyoming Realtors PAC, the Lawyers Active in Wyoming PAC and the Wyoming Stock Growers’ Association PAC. The United Transportation Union PAC, out of North Omstead, Ohio, also donated $200 to Symons’ campaign.

Though Jennings’ overall budget is smaller than Symons, he managed to collect more in individual contributions with $6,245. He supplemented those donations with a $500 donation from the Right for Wyoming PAC and a $250 donation from the Oklahoma-based Chesapeake Energy Corporation Federal PAC. Jennings also received $115 in anonymous donations.

House District 51

Three Republican candidates are looking to take over Biteman’s seat in House District 51. No Democratic candidate has filed for House District 51, so the race will be decided in the Republican primary Tuesday.

Cyrus Western has amassed a significant funding lead over his two opponents with a total budget of $15,975. Most of that funding came through individual contributions, which amounted to $15,275. Western also received $250 from the Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association’s PAC and $250 from the Wyoming Rural Electric Association’s PAC. Additionally, Western was given $200 by BNSF Railway’s PAC, a freight company out of Fort Worth, Texas, that has routes through Wyoming.

Bill Adsit is challenging Western for the Republican nomination and has raised a total of $7,025 heading into the primary. Adsit self-funded $500 of that budget and the remaining $6,525 came through individual donations.

Robert Griffin, the final candidate for the Republcan’s House District 51 nomination, has raised $1,400 from individual contributors.