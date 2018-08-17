New SHS outdoors club aims for low-cost nature opportunities

SHERIDAN — A new after-school group at Sheridan High School will provide students the opportunity to explore their natural surroundings.

The SHS outdoors club officially begins next month with the aim of getting as many students active and interested in the environment as possible. SHS teachers Laine Parish and Lindsay Parish will oversee the club, which is sponsored by the Wyoming Wilderness Association and plans to partner with more community organizations in the future.

“Our goal is just to take that classroom learning outside,” Lindsay Parish said.

Despite its proximity to the Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan High School hasn’t had an official, community-supported outdoors club before. The Parishes started a similar club in Cheyenne in 2010 and wanted to bring the same concept to Sheridan.

“People enjoy getting outside, but sometimes they just don’t have the know-how to make that happen,” Lindsay Parish said.

“Whether it’s a gear thing, a ride to the mountains (or) knowing where to go. We’d like to connect those two pieces for kids who might otherwise not get out there or who haven’t found their niche yet and a reason to get outside.”

At SHS, there are either organized sports or academic-focused groups. The outdoor club hopes to fit between those two areas and focus on experiential learning. Every activity will include three components: an outdoor skill, stewardship and education.

It took about a year to figure out all the organizing, paperwork and communication between school and community. WWA executive director Khale Century Reno said the Parishes approached the WWA and it seemed like a natural fit with the WWA mission of outdoor awareness, education and conservation.

“You can’t have people that care about the lands if they don’t know anything about them or if they don’t like to recreate in them,” Reno said. “It’s important that kids get connected to their place, to their own backyard.”

There is no membership fee to join the club. The WWA will financially support the club through grants and pay for insurance. The Parishes also said they will fundraise to help pay for the costs of gear and transportation.

Students will learn basic skills like how to layer clothing; how to determine if water is safe to drink; and how to responsibly pick up after themselves outside and take care of the land.

“The whole goal is not necessarily to focus on one activity but to have a variety of activities, so geocaching, mountain biking, all those things,” Laine Parish said. “Kids can decide if that is their niche and find something.”

The Parishes aren’t sure about the exact number of student participants, but they said a wide gamut in grades 9-12 expressed interest. The club will likely have one main exercise per month and a few smaller community events throughout the year.

The first activity, rock climbing at South Piney Creek Trail, will take place Sept. 15 in partnership with Bighorn Mountains Guides. The group will pick up trash near Piney Creek before going rock climbing and also learn about the different geological patterns and history of the area.

The Parishes had people teach them about the outdoors, so they are looking to pay it forward.

“Having somebody that is willing to take the time to teach you those skills and how to be confident outside is important,” Lindsay Parish said. “That has totally changed the way that I do things (outdoors).”

Moreover, the club will also ideally help students increase their self-esteem.

“One of the things I’ve noticed as a teacher is students with hobbies also excel at school,” Laine Parish said. “I think if kids find confidence in one thing, they will find that they’re going to excel in school … The attitude that you should go out and try, even if you don’t know how to do it at first, is fun.”

The first year will be a learning process for all involved, and the events and activities will change over time. The Parishes will have to figure out which days align best with students’ schedules and the length of time to spend on each activity.

The new club will evolve over time but could be the start of a relationship between the Sheridan community and high school.