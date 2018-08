SHERIDAN — Rev. Karl Heimbuck, a pastor, chaplain musician and Wyoming native, will appear at Fist Presbyterian Church Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

He uses bluegrass and country gospel to connect people more deeply with faith in the modern context. All are invited to stop by to laugh and sing along as he tells about the histories of old favorites and how and why those old words can continue to inform your life and faith.

The show is free.

First Presbyterian Church is located at 2121 Colonial Drive.