July marriages

Marriage licenses issued and recorded by the Sheridan County clerk's office in July: • Austin James Opitz, 29, Sheridan, and Nicole Marie Boyce, 25, Sheridan, July 1 • Kevin Dean Fox, 51, Sheridan, and Dixie Rhea Cooper, 51, Sheridan, July 4 • Paul Randall Foster, 31, Clearmont, and Laura Louise Campbell, 34, Wyarno, July 6 • Michelle Marie Cunningham, 46, Sheridan, Scott William Shreeve, 44, Sheridan, July 6 • Austin Thomas Anderson, 21, Sheridan, and Breanna Marie Geertz, 20, Sheridan, July 7 • Jolene Elizabeth Tschida, 22, Big Horn, and Joshua Austin Faass, 23, Laramie, July 7 • Courtney Candyce Gifford, 29, Clackamas, Oregon, and Cody Michael Gion, 30, Clackamas, Oregon, July 7 • Justin Dana Townley, 18, Brush Prairie, Washington, and Ashley Rose Granger, 18, Battle Ground, Washington, July 7 • Jacob Lee Johnson, 36, Sheridan, and Hailey Lynn Silva, 25, Sheridan, July 7 • Steven Gary Helgeson, 22, Sheridan, and Elizabeth Lynn Merryfield, 21, Sheridan, July 11 • Antonio Arturo Vasco, 22, Sheridan, and Taylor Marie Meixner, 19, Sheridan, July 11 • Jarrett Russell Moore, 32, Sheridan, and Michelle Suzanne Moyer, 27, Sheridan, July 11 • Lenah Marie Redinger, 22, Hennepin, Minnesota, and Kyle Allen Blomquist, 21, Watertown, Minnesota, July 13 • Jacob Nathaniel Lynch, 30, Huntley, Montana, and Tiffany Celeste Moullet, 29, Huntley, Montana, July 14 • Clarence Dale Lieurance, 61, Hannibal, Missouri, and Connie Sue Eastburn, 63, Palmyra, Missouri, July 14 • Jacob David Morgan, 30, Sheridan, and Tessa Marie Harp, 29, Sheridan, July 21 • Brianne Michelle Birt, 25, Sheridan, and Trey Francis Gladson, 25, Sheridan, July 21 • Seth Thomas Malyurek, 32, Sheridan, and Brooke Ashley Larner, 30, Sheridan, July 21 • Dalen Christopher O'Connell, 23, Anoka, Minnesota, and Ashley Elaine Ziegler, 22, Anoka, Minnesota, July 21 • Joseph Manley Davis, 48, Williamsburg, Virginia, and Renee Costin Champagne, 46, Williamsburg, Virginia, July 22 • Eric Lynn Vredenburg, 47, Sheridan, and Sarah Ann Pillings, 41, Sheridan, July 22 • Gerald Lee Tyson, 37, Sheridan, and Jessica Marie Jarrell, 37, Sheridan, July 23 • Ramona Arlene Bergum, 54, Banner, and Daniel Lee Culp, 53, Banner, July 27 • Kenneth Irving Mahaffy, 55, Banner, and Barbara Ellen White, 55, Banner, July 27 • Justin Ian Peterson, 40, Sheridan, and Karen Marie Clark, 32, Sheridan, July 28 • Colton Richard Price, 21, Ranchester, and Amber Michele McCauley, 30, Ranchester, July 31 Staff Reports | August 17th, 2018

