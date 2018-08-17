FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

New faces

Demi Marie Welles

Demi Marie Welles was born Aug. 8, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Megan and Ian Welles of Buffalo.

Her grandparents are Dave and Leesa Belus and Priscilla and Bill Welles, all of Buffalo.

 

Case Nicholas Thyfault

Case Nicholas Thyfault was born Aug. 7, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. 

He was welcomed by parents Matt and Sarah Thyfault of Story.

His sibling is sister Claire Eileen.

His grandparents are Larry and Loretta Ligocki of Sheridan and Mike and Linda Thyfault of Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

 

Finn Campbell

Finn Campbell was born Aug. 14, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. 

He was welcomed by parents Michael and Kristin Campbell of Sheridan.

His sibling is sister Ella.

