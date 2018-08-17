SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Whitney Way, 11:57 a.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 3:53 p.m.

• Medical call, 300 block South Thurmond Street, 8:08 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Medical call, Country Estates, 3:28 p.m.

• Medical call, Pierce Lane, 4:38 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, Avoca Place, 12:11 a.m.

• Medical, Cedar Avenue, 10:30 a.m.

• Medical, Pheasant Place, 10:28 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:50 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 12:27 p.m.

• Trauma, East Works Street, 2:12 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 3:01 p.m.

• Medical, East Sixth Street, 5:38 p.m.

• Medical, Edwards Drive, 6:31 p.m.

• Medical, Dana Avenue, 7:25 p.m.

• Trauma, Long Drive, 7:48 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:07 p.m.

• Medical, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 9:36 p.m.

Thursday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Noise complaint, Willow Street, Big Horn, 12:37 a.m.

• Phone harassment, Piper Road, 7:45 a.m.

• Weapons display, Highway 14 West and Highway 345, Ranchester, 8:19 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Story, 8:42 a.m.

• Fraud, West Brundage Lane, 11:59 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 1:41 p.m.

• Assist agency, Upper Prairie Dog Road and Highway 87, Banner, 2:51 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 2:59 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Brinton Road, 3:12 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Skyline Drive, 3:30 p.m.

• Welfare check, Fort Road, 3:37 p.m.

• Vandalism cold, Beckton Road, 3:38 p.m.

• Animal injured, Fort Road, 9:41 p.m.

• Assault in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 10:13 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 24, 10:18 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, milepost 1, Ranchester, 11:23 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Kristina Marie McDougall, 36, Mills, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO

• James Darrell Sprague, 29, Wilsall, Montana, violation of family violence protection order, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Kara Lorraine Cossel, 37, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Regina Ann Comer, 40, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 12