Put in the time, now it’s time to shine

Nico Evans got rewarded. University of Wyoming football head coach Craig Bohl said his redshirt senior running back will likely start for the Pokes in their week one matchup against New Mexico State.

Evans deserves it.

Evans has resided in Laramie for five years. He marked one of Bohl’s very first recruits and has embodied what Bohl wants in every single student-athlete to whom he rewards a scholarship. On the wall inside UW’s brand-new high-altitude training facility, it reads in big bold western lettering, “Those who stay be champions.”

Evans may or may not have a ring to prove it when it’s all said and done in 2018, but he’s a champion, nonetheless, especially in this day and age.

Transferring has plagued collegiate sports in recent years. In an era of instant gratification and taking the easy way out, Evans stuck it out. According to NCAA.com, 13.3 percent of Football Bowl Subdivision players transferred in 2017. That number has increased over the last decade, sitting at 11.8 percent in 2007.

Evans had to sit and watch as a redshirt, wasn’t utilized all that much his first couple of years, but stuck it out and now will get rewarded.

After he redshirted his inaugural year, Evans appeared in 10 games as a redshirt freshman, playing primarily as a running back/slot receiver and on special teams. He gained a modest 56 yards on 14 carries with one reception for 4 yards.

Evans moved over to a more running-back-centric role as a redshirt sophomore and collected an underwhelming 33 yards on 11 carries in limited action.

Evans’ junior year saw him break out of his shell a little, and while he only rushed for 19 yards — primarily being used as a third-down blocking back — he reeled in 10 passes for 70 yards and his first-career touchdown.

And then, in the annual intersquad scrimmage this past spring, Evans finally shined. Due to lack of running back depth, Evans seized a starting role for the spring game and rushed for more than 100 yards and this springboarded him into fall ball, and he hasn’t looked back since.

In a crowded backfield that needed someone, anyone, to step up, Evans did. Evans committed himself to the weight room and became more agile and will finally see the fruits of his labor next weekend.

Wyoming’s backfield last year lacked production and a go-to tailback for that matter. Milo Hall started the year as the guy. Trey Woods quickly surpassed Hall on the depth chart before giving the reins to Kellen Overstreet. Both Woods and Overstreet ran for more than 400 yards but both left something to be desired.

Now, I’m not expecting Evans to step in and be the next Brian Hill — I’m hopeful, but I’m certainly not holding my breath. I’m just hoping the redshirt senior will prove more effective than the running backs last season, and above that, I’m just hoping to see the guy who stuck it out finally shine.