Sheridan kicks off tennis season

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School tennis team got its season underway Thursday in Jackson. The girls team fell 4-1, while the boys team dropped a 5-0 decision against Jackson.

Hannah Jost and Ella Lairo claimed the lone win for Sheridan in No. 1 doubles. The duo defeated Valerie Stevenson and Rivkah Bar-Or 7-5, 7-5. All the other Sheridan girls lost in straight sets.

Ethan Kutz represented the only Sheridan boy to force a third set; however, he still dropped the match to Nat Fairbanks 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

Sheridan stays on the road and travels to Riverton Friday.