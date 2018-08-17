FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Sheridan kicks off tennis season

Home|Sports|Local Sports|Sheridan kicks off tennis season

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School tennis team got its season underway Thursday in Jackson. The girls team fell 4-1, while the boys team dropped a 5-0 decision against Jackson.

Hannah Jost and Ella Lairo claimed the lone win for Sheridan in No. 1 doubles. The duo defeated Valerie Stevenson and Rivkah Bar-Or 7-5, 7-5. All the other Sheridan girls lost in straight sets.

Ethan Kutz represented the only Sheridan boy to force a third set; however, he still dropped the match to Nat Fairbanks 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

Sheridan stays on the road and travels to Riverton Friday.

By |August 17th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.